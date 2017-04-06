Govt attaches great importance to Pak-US trade, investment relations: Aizaz Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to US

Aizaz Chaudhry Thursday said the present government in

Pakistan attached great importance to mutually beneficial

trade and investment relations between Pakistan and US.

Aizaz Chaudhry expressed these views as he warmly welcomed a

delegation from the Securities and Exchange Commission of

Pakistan (SECP) at Embassy of Pakistan in Washington,

according to a message received here.

Delegation from SECP is currently attending a training

course on “Growth & Development of Securities Market” at the

United States Securities and Exchange Commission (USSEC),

Washington DC from March 26 to April 07.

Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry said that the role of SECP was

of crucial importance in promoting trade and investment in

Pakistan.

He remarked that SECP plays an important regulatory role

with reference to the Capital Investment Market in Pakistan.