Governor takes strong notice of unannounced, prolonged electricity load shedding in KP

PESHAWAR, June 30 (APP): Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra while taking strong notice of the public complaints with regard to unannounced and prolonged power outages in the province has asked the PESCO authorities to take urgent measures to ease the current situation and resolve the grievances being faced by the public.

He was talking to PESCO Chief Shabir Ahmad Gilani, who was especially

called in at the Governor House Peshawar on Friday.

The Governor while referring to the severe problems being faced by

people of the province due to prolonged and unscheduled electricity load-shedding, also realized the PESCO Chief to strictly follow the instructions of the Prime Minister, Mr. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and ensure implementation on electricity load management schedule in a reasonable and effective way.

Governor said that the areas where recovery problems do not exist,

require special attention and priority.