Governor Punjab visits Pakistan High Commission

LONDON, Jan 09 (APP):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Wednesday visited the Pakistan High Commission London. On his arrival at the High Commission, the Governor was received by Acting High Commissioner, Mr

Muhammad Ayub, a statement of the High Commission issued here said.

The Acting High Commissioner briefed the Governor on role and responsibilities of the Mission, including

community facilitation and bilateral trade promotion. The governor reiterated the government’s resolve to give priority to the issues of the expatriate community. He also shared his ideas to enhance trade between Pakistan and the United Kingdom after Brexit.