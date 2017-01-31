Governor Punjab for initiating joint ventures with Chines companies

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Governor Punjab, Malik Muhammad Rafique

Rajwana Tuesday called upon the business community to initiate joint venture projects with Chines companies in order to harness the true potential of multi-billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Addressing the businessmen at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and

Industry (ICCI), he said that the joint ventures with Chines companies would help in flourishing the local industry, besides creating job opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled work forces in the country.

He asked the local industry to set up training institutes in

collaboration with the public sector to train youth on market oriented skills training,which he said would help reduce unemployment.

Rafique Rajwana said that government has also established skill

training centers in Balochistan in order to train the Balochi youth to provide them job opportunities under different CPEC projects in the province.

He said under CPEC, Gwadar was developing and progressing rapidly,

adding that due to this development, Balochistan would became prosperous and economic hub of the country.

The Governor reiterated government’s resolve to safeguard the local

industry and provide level-playing field against the foreign companies in order to promote and develop the industry in the country.

He said that government was aware about the challenges being faced by the local industry and taking appropriate measures to minimize these challenges and announced incentive packages for industrial and agriculture sectors.

He said that there was a dire need for establishing industrial estate

in Islamabad, adding that the Chief Minister of Punjab would be requested for allocating area for the establishment of the industrial estate.

He said that steps to be taken to bridge the gap between taxpayers and tax collecting authorities for promoting the tax culture and encouraging the tax payers.

The Governor appreciated the role of ICCI for establishing the

expo-center, which would help to promote the local industry as local industrial output would display in this expo center.

He reiterated the government’s resolve for addressing the issues and

challenges faced by the local industrial sector on priority basis to promote the local industry.

Condemning the Mosque attack in Canada, he said that Pakistan was

itself a big victim of terrorism and sacrificed thousands of lives and faced economic losses in billion of dollars.

Speaking on the occasion, President ICCI. Khalid Iqbal apprised the

governor about the issues and challenges being faced by the local business community including the infrastructure bottlenecks and portable water availability in different sectors of capital city.

He also informed the governor about different activities being carried

about by ICCI to promote local tarde and industry, particularly the women entrepreneurs.