Governor house is open for all political parties: Governor Zubair

Hyderabad, July 2, (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair has said the Governor House is open for all political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf and others.

The Governor while speaking at a reception in Bhanote, Matiairi

district, on Sundaysaid interacting with different political parties to work over solutions for problems in Sindh should not be considered politics.

He assured that all measures would be taken to end sense of deprivation in the people of Sindh.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited Sindh 7 times in recent

months and that he is serious about addressing the problems confronted by people of Sindh.

“The PM wants to bring development in Sindh at par with other

provinces,” he underlined.

He recalled that until the recent past whole Karachi was shut down on

notice of 10 minutes and the economic activities were badly affected by terrorism.

However, presently the situation had changed for better in Karachi and

the economic activities were also taking pace resulting in the employment generation.

“The federal government is trying to bring more and more investment to Karachi,” he said.

Earlier, the Governor visited shrine of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai,

laid chaddar and offered Fateha.

While talking to the media emphasized that in the prevailing

circumstances the message of Bhitai about love and peace was pivotal.

Th Governor visited all parts of shrine and received briefing from chief

administrator of Auqaf.

The Governor also visited Town Committee Bhit Shah.

The local leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Commissiomer Hyderabad and other officials accompanied the Governor.