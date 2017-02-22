KARACHI, Feb. 22 (APP)- Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair has
expressed his confidence that administrative control of K-Electric
acquired by Shanghai Electric Power Company will help improve the
service quality for power consumers in Karachi.
Talking to a delegation of Shanghai Electric Power Company, led
by its Chairman Wong Youn Dan, that called on him here Wednesday, the governor said Karachi due to its geographical location holds
tremendous potential for investment.
“Government support, correct environment coupled with cost
effective availability of trained and experienced human resource have
turned Karachi into an ideal center for fresh investments,” he said.
Sindh Governor said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif paying special
attention towards the country’s economic sector has led to marked
increase in the investment pouring into the country.
“Government is committed to provide maximum support and security
to the investors so as to create enabling environment for them,” he
said.
Muhammad Zubair said tremendous opportunities exist for Pakistan
and China to cooperate with each other in varied sectors including
investment in sphere related to infrastructure development.
Wong Youn Dan, Chairman, Shanghai Electric Power on the occasion
shared with the Sindh Governor details of the agreement signed with K- Electric and updated measures being adopted for power procurement and consequent supply to the consumers in Karachi.
He said Shanghai Electric Power Company will also focus on social
work in the metropolis so that maximum relief is provided to the
citizens.
He also thanked the Sindh Governor for providing needed support
to the company.
Governor confident about improved service quality for power consumers in Karachi
KARACHI, Feb. 22 (APP)- Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair has