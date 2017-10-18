Governor asks students to develop knowledge, focus on studies

BANNU, Oct 18 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Engr Iqbal Zafar Jhagra here Wednesday asked the students to

concentrate on their studies; develop knowledge of the desired level and enable themselves to applying their capabilities for development and prosperity of nation.

This is the best way for them to serve the country and for their own betterment as well, he added.

Addressing the Convocation-2017 of the University of Science and Technology, Bannu at its

campus on Wednesday, the Governor appreciated the performance of the faculties

of the institution in field of education and research and wished that they

would continue their efforts with due zeal and spirit.

President Mamnoon Hussain was the chief guest on the occasion who conferred awards and gold medals among

students.

While welcoming the President, the Governor said, the district Bannu bears historical importance

from economic, trade and business point view and with the completion of China

Pakistan Economic Corridor; the area will witness a tremendous advancement.

“This area has been international trade route

since centuries and its importance with the passage of time will be further

increased”, he said.

While mentioning the ongoing efforts for

ensuring due contribution of the tribal people of the adjoining areas in making

the CPEC fully beneficial for the country, the Governor said, out of the four

industrial estates envisaged for FATA, one will be developed along the Bannu-Miranshah Road.

Apart from this, he added, implementation on certain mega projects in the nearby

tribal agencies are also underway which on completion will significantly

contribute in the economic uplift of the country.

The Governor also thanked the President for gracing the occasion by his presence

and congratulated the graduating students; their faculties and the parents as

well.

He also appreciated the working of the university and wished for its more successes in the time to come as well.