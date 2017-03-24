Governor appreciates contribution of Bengalli speaking Pakistanis in national development

KARACHI, Mar. 24 (APP)- Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here
on Friday appreciated contribution made by Bengalli speaking
Pakistanis in development of the country in general and of Karachi in
particular.
Talking to a delegation of Action Committee for Pakistani
Bengallis, who called on him this afternoon, the Governor said
government is committed to the cause of public well being for all
citizens.
“This is in particular context of education, health and easy
access to justice.” he said reiterating that the government is
committed to ensure their easy availability to all citizens without
any distinction.
Sindh Governor said restoration of peace and improved law and
order situation in Karachi could not have been possible without the
cooperation of the citizens.
“Improved law and order situation in the metropolis has
consequently enhanced social and economic activities restoring public
confidence,” said Governor Muhammad Zubair.
Talking to the delegation, led by Shaikh Muhammad Siraj, he said
steady improvement in the situation will necessarily improve life
quality and opportunities to prosper to all Karachiites.
Senior Vice President, PML – N, Karachi, S.M.Shahjehan was also
present on the occasion.
Other members of the Action Committee for Pakistani Bengallis
including Amanullah, Maqsood Alam, Jahangir Dawood, Zubair Hasan,
Janhangir Dawood, Shakoor Hussain, Taslima Khatoon and Noor Islam
shared with the Governor problems faced by members of Bengalli
community in Karachi.
