Government committed towards promoting transparency, accountability: Masood

MIRPUR (AJK) July 12 [APP]::President, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan has said that the Office of the Auditor General is the prime institution for ensuring public accountability and fiscal transparency in governmental operations promoting financial efficiency and effectiveness and in turn minimizing misappropriation and waste.

The President made these remarks during a call on by Mr. Rana Hassan, Director General Audit AJK, who on behalf of Mr. Javed Jahangir, Auditor General AJK, presented the President with the Performance Audit Reports on “Rathoa-Haryam Bridge” and “Strengthening of Accident and Emergency Services at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), in AJK’s capital city on Thurday.”.

While briefing the President on the Performance Audit Report of Rathoa-Haryam Bridge, the DG Audit said that the project has seen considerable time and cost overrun.

The report recommended the effective planning and designing of such projects keeping in view of external factors in order to avoid delays. He informed the President that major reason for setbacks in the completion of such projects is the delay in funding from the departments concerned and lack of proper supervision and strengthening

of internal control.

Mr. Rana Hassan also briefed the President on the Performance Audit conducted by the Office of the Accountant General on ‘Strengthening of Accident and Emergency Service Delivery at AIMS’. He informed that overall AIMS has seen considerable improvements over the years, yet there is still space for improvement especially in delivering quality service to patients. He also said that emergency services provided at the Hospital were satisfactory and the patients were provided free medicines in the emergency ward. The report also

recommended developing an adequate patient Management Information System (MIS) in order to strengthen internal controls and enhance service delivery to the patients.

President Masood Khan commended the efforts of the Auditor General and his team for presenting their performance audit reports on projects and institutions of public interest. He said that the current Government is focusing on promoting good governance by ensuring accountability, transparency and meritocracy.