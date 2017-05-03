Government committed to provide conducive environment for professional training of civil servants

KARACHI, May 3 (APP)- Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on

Wednesday emphasized government commitment to provide conducive

environment for regular and updated professional training of civil

servants pertaining to varied cadres.

Addressing the participants of 21st senior management course and

23rd mid-career management course respectively at National Institute

of Management Sciences, he said capacity builing of civil servants on

professional lines was very important as they play crucial role in

implementation of government policies.

“Efficient administration is essential for success of any

government and apt civil servants being the backbone of administration

play important role in delivering to the masses,” said the Sindh

Governor.

He urged the officers to adopt delivery of timely and quality

services to the general public as their top priority and also to take

every interest in solving the problems faced by people.

Acknowledging the relevance of managerial courses for officials,

he said these significantly enhances their professional and

administrative capacities.

Governor Muhammad Zubair on the occasion also responded to

queries raised by course participants with regard to law and order

situation as well as development projects in the province.

He said CPEC was definitely a game changer for the entire region

and that Sindh too like other parts of the country is going to be a

major beneficiary of the corridor.

Mentioning that Pakistan plays an important role towards world

peace, he said its geo-strategic status can not be ignored.

“Karachi in this very context holds every potential to contribute

towards economic prosperity in the region and therefore all out

measures are being adopted to not only restore peace but also towards

infrastructure development important to attract international

investment,” he elaborated in reply to a question.

The Director General, National Institute of Management, Roshan

Ali Shaikh presented a detailed report about the performance of the

institute and also the varied courses offered to the government

officials.

He said that previously civil servants had to go to Lahore for

needed capacity building, however, since the establishment of the

institute Sindh and Balochistan based officers are being provided

needed technical training at NIM -Karachi.

Governor of Sindh, on the occasion, also took a round of

different sections of the institute.