Government committed to provide conducive environment for professional training of civil servants

KARACHI, May 3 (APP)- Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here on
Wednesday emphasized government commitment to provide conducive
environment for regular and updated professional training of civil
servants pertaining to varied cadres.
Addressing the participants of 21st senior management course and
23rd mid-career management course respectively at National Institute
of Management Sciences, he said capacity builing of civil servants on
professional lines was very important as they play crucial role in
implementation of government policies.
“Efficient administration is essential for success of any
government and apt civil servants being the backbone of administration
play important role in delivering to the masses,” said the Sindh
Governor.
He urged the officers to adopt delivery of timely and quality
services to the general public as their top priority and also to take
every interest in solving the problems faced by people.
Acknowledging the relevance of managerial courses for officials,
he said these significantly enhances their professional and
administrative capacities.
Governor Muhammad Zubair on the occasion also responded to
queries raised by course participants with regard to law and order
situation as well as development projects in the province.
He said CPEC was definitely a game changer for the entire region
and that Sindh too like other parts of the country is going to be a
major beneficiary of the corridor.
Mentioning that Pakistan plays an important role towards world
peace, he said its geo-strategic status can not be ignored.
“Karachi in this very context holds every potential to contribute
towards economic prosperity in the region and therefore all out
measures are being adopted to not only restore peace but also towards
infrastructure development important to attract international
investment,” he elaborated in reply to a question.
The Director General, National Institute of Management, Roshan
Ali Shaikh presented a detailed report about the performance of the
institute and also the varied courses offered to the government
officials.
He said that previously civil servants had to go to Lahore for
needed capacity building, however, since the establishment of the
institute Sindh and Balochistan based officers are being provided
needed technical training at NIM -Karachi.
Governor of Sindh, on the occasion, also took a round of
different sections of the institute.
