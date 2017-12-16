Glowing tributes paid to APS martyrs

PESHAWAR, Dec 16 (APP):The people from cross sections of the society here Saturday paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar on their third death anniversary being observed with immense respect and admiration.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for eternal peace of around 152 people including 132 schoolchildren who were martyred in a deadly terrorists attack in Army Public School Peshawar three years ago on December 16, 2014.

Politicians, civil society members, academicians, parents, local government representatives and students among people of every walk of life are presenting tributes to the martyrs of APS and held their sacrifices in high esteem.

Member National Assembly, Sardar Aurangzaib Nalota told APP that APS tragedy has united nation in the fight against terrorism and militancy and paved the way for establishment of durable peace in the country.

“The schoolchildren and other staff, who were martyred in the deadly terrorist attack on APS were our sons and brothers and the whole nation stood with them,” he said.

Following the horrific terrorists’ attack on APS, he said the PML-N government has taken on onboard all the political forces unanimously chalked out nationally agreed National Action Plan (NAP) to initiate large scale crackdown against terrorism and extremism.

Terrorists who were prowling unchecked before 2013 were flushed out from their strongholds in rural and urban areas and those putting up resistance were silenced forever, owing to successful counter-terrorism operations by security forces.

The successful actions of present federal Government and law enforcement agencies under NAP had provided the much needed relief to militancy-ridden people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA and have restored normalcy to the province.

The government has raised the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in KP to counter terrorism on modern and scientific lines and the writ of government has been restored.

Senior lawyer, Kifayatullah Khan said APS incident would always give us courage, strength and a feeling of a moral win over the biggest enemies of Islam and Pakistan.

“Today is the black day in the history of Pakistan as on this day the enemy had attacked on the future of Pakistan,” he said. He said APS tragedy has drawn a clear line between elements of peace and bloodshed.

Nazim Bhadar Khan also paid glowing tributes to APS martyrs, saying it was their sacrifices that brought peace to the country.

“The best tribute to APS martyrs on this day is to continue untiring efforts against terrorism and promote education in the country,” he remarked.

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) former president Yousaf Sarwar also paid tributes to APS martyrs, saying it was their sacrifices that investment back to the country after improvement of law and order situation.

He said live nation turned such tragedies into their strength and go on fighting with greater zeal and more courageous determination.

“Today is the day that we should reiterate our commitment to continue efforts till complete elimination of terrorism from our land,” he said.

The other speakers also while paying rich tributes to APS martyrs said the sacrifices rendered by students was a beacon of light for upcoming generation to keep high the torch of education and peace for which the 142 schoolchildren lost their lives three years ago.