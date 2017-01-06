Global community urged to take notice of Indian HR violations in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): Young Parliamentarians Forum in its 2-day international seminar on Kashmir here on Friday called upon UN Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, OIC (Organization of Islami Countries) and elected representatives in the UK and Australia to hold an independent investigation into human rights (HR) violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The participants from Canada, the UK, EU, and Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan carried a detailed resolution on the second day of the conference called on India to cease forthwith all human rights violations against and stop bloodshed of the people of Jammu and Kashmir; and urged India to allow UN/Independent investigations into the human rights situation, to establish responsibility and determine appropriate punishment for the perpetrators of such crimes that are against International Humanitarian Law and international Human Rights Law.

It noted that the ongoing grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir, in particular, since the latest round of killings and brutalities that began on July 8, 2016 in the aftermath of the extra-judicial execution of a young Kashmiri freedom fighter, Burhan Wani was grave HR violations in the held valley.

It condemned the use of pellet guns by the Indian occupation forces to willfully blind a whole generation of Kashmiris, mostly youth, in thousands.

Recalling UN Security Council Resolutions on Kashmir [Res. 38, 39, 47, 51 (1948); 80 (1950); 91, 96 (1951); 98 (1952); 122,123, 126 ( 1957); UNCIP Res. (13 Aug 48, 5 Jan.49) that, inter alia, promised Kashmiris their right to self-determination, the resolution maintained that the UN has a responsibility towards stopping Kashmiris’ systematic genocide by the Indian occupation forces.

It noted with deep concern the India’s approach to systematically change the demography in IoK to convert Muslim majority Kashmiris into a minority.

It expressed deep concern on the arbitrary arrest of over 10,000 Kashmiris with their fate unknown.

Recalling the massacres committed in IoK by Indian occupation forces between 1990 and 2016, the resolution took note of the findings of International People Tribunal’s Report, entitled; Buried Evidence in the wake of discovery of unnamed and unmarked mass graves in IoK.

Noting India’s blatant violation of UNSC Resolutions on Kashmir, UN Charter and International Humanitarian Laws the resolution recalling the offer of the United Nations Secretary General to help resolve the long-festering problem of Jammu and Kashmir through dialogue, reminded India of the repeated pledges made at the highest level to allow them to decide their future through a plebiscite, in particular, the statements by Prime Minister Nehru in October 1947 and 1951, in which he stated that “We (India) have declared that the fate of Kashmir is ultimately to be decided by the people. That pledge we have given…not only to the people of Kashmir but to the world. We will not and cannot back out of it. We are prepared when peace and order have been established to have a referendum held under the auspices of the UN.”

Expressing concern at the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India on the Line of Control and killing of Kashmiri civilians, the resolution noted that the human rights situation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir under Indian occupation continues to deteriorate; egregious crimes are being perpetrated against defenceless civilians, particularly women, more than 10,000 of whom have been gang raped; any Indian civilians or security personnel have been arrested, much less prosecuted for such crimes; the culture of impunity has continued as per the December 6, 2012 report of the IPTK and APDP; India maintains an occupation force of more than 700,000 troops in Jammu and Kashmir and hundreds of thousands of armed constabulary and police; enormous resources are expended on the acquisition of weapons including nuclear weapons thereby threatening the security of the entire region.

The resolution maintained that such resources could be better utilized for the upliftment of their respective populations in India and Pakistan.

It also called on India to withdraw all its troops including Armed Constabulary from Jammu and Kashmir, particularly from cities, towns and villages to enable resumption of normal life and create enabling environment for the plebiscite to be held under the auspices of the UN as enshrined in the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir.

The participants requested the United Nations to assume its responsibility of organizing the plebiscite under its supervision and urged the OIC Secretary General to compile a report on human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir and urge constant monitoring of the human rights situation by the IPHRC.

It also urged UN and other relevant forums to investigate all massacres, gang-rapes, fake-encounters, forced disappearances, wilful blinding using pellet guns, etc. committed by the Indian forces and Hindu terrorist organizations RSS, etc. and bring the perpetrators to book.

The resolution appealed to all national governments to exert bilateral pressure on India to ensure its compliance with international obligations flowing from Humanitarian and Human Rights Law as well as UNSC resolutions.

It also requested the international media to fulfill its obligations by highlighting the continued suffering of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and called on all concerned individuals to remain engaged with the tragic situation besides calling upon all international organizations including the OIC, EU etc. to play a meaningful and effective role in the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Further, that these organizations formally approach India to allow access for international organizations to Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, it demanded.

The resolution made a resolve to remain engaged with the situation and continue to highlight the plight of the Kashmiri people at all possible forums.