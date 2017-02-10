Gilgit, Chitral, Chakdara included in CPEC project: Ahsan Iqbal

SWABI, Feb 10 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is changing under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the change is frustrating PTI leadership and its provincial government.

Federal Minister said during last three years the PML-N leadership steered the country to path of prosperity, development, peace and brought foreign investment to the

country, adding that China Pakistan Economic Corridor is one of the main accomplishments of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He was addressing a huge public gathering in Kernal Sher Kalley here where former MPA Haji Jan Bahadar Khan, Shiran Ikran Bacha and other local political figures announced joining of PML-N along with families and friends.

He said that services, welfare and uplift of masses are attached with PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif while making hue and cry is in the fate of PTI leader Imran Khan.

Ahsan recalled that when PML-N came into power the country was passing through challenging phase, incidents of terrorism were routine matter, power loadshedding had made life miserable for the nation and the situation of foreign reserves was so critical.

He said however the PML-N leader and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif accepted the challenge and took bold decisions due to which the menace of terrorism is controlled, the foreign reserves has reached at $24 billion and the power crisis is considerably reduced.

The federal Minister said that CPEC project, initiated by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is game changer for Pakistan and the whole country would be benefited from it, adding that the Primer inaugurated western route from DI Khan and fulfilled the demand of KP people.

He said that now Gilgit and Chitral and Chakdara in KP have also been included in the route of CPEC. He said that Chinese investors are coming to invest in Pakistan under CPEC that would usher a new era of prosperity and development in the country.

Ashan said that due to keen interest of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, works on dams in Chitral, Upper Kurram and Tangi were initiated in KP, while the PML-N government made the country capable of generating 10,000 MW of electricity from different projects.

Referring to terrorism in KP, he said peace has restored in KP, FATA and all over Pakistan and people are now feel secure now.

On the other hand, he said PTI leader Imran Khan and his KP government did nothing during the last three years, except staging protest and taking people to streets.

He questioned that as to why the PTIâ€™s KP government is announcing Metro Bus Service in Peshawar when they are calling the same as useless and wastage of money in Punjab.

He said that since the PTI government could not do something mention worthy in KP so were they criticizing the PML-N and its leadership in the centre to hide their own shortcomings.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has not only strengthened the economy of the country but also made it Asian Tiger, adding that KP is stronghold of PML-N and the people would give mandate to the part in upcoming general elections.