‘Get into Rugby’ programme in full swing in Southern Punjab

LAHORE, Apr 24 (APP):’Get inio Rugby’ programme is in full swing in various cities of the southern Punjab under the supervision of Pakistan Rugby Union.

Manager, PRU, Syed Mozzam Ali Shah said the programme is successfully continues in Southern Punjab under the able guidance of development offers and coaches of the PRU.

“We are quite impressed to see the talent of male and female players and we are confident that with proper training coaching they have the potential to become quality rugby players in due course of time,” he added.

He said at the moment Fort Abbas and Chistian are the two cities where special emphasis is being laid on ‘Get into Rugby’ programme.

“Our Coach Abdul Moqeet is doing a great job there and it is a good sign that 150 boys and 100 girls of Golden Gate School Fortabbas are learning basics of rugby,” he said Govt High School Mangher Sharif Chistian’s 250 boys are leaning the game. A strength of 150 boys and 150 girls players of Qiadat Public School Fortabbas are also engaged in get into rugby programme.

Pakistan Rugby Union is one of top unions in the world and Asia who successful run this project from last two three years. Meanwhile Chairman, PRU Fawzi Khawaja said, “We are delighted that rugby is at a rapid rise in Pakistan and in short span of five years we have achieved very productive results as far development of the game is concerned at all levels.”

He said now in every city even in every union council of the south Punjab we have rugby teams.

“World rugby and Asia rugby have already appreciated Pakistan Rugby union efforts to promote rugby on grass root level. Now we have Rugby grounds all over. Not only in south Punjab also in Fata, Quetta, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Lodhran, Multan, Mehsli, Fort Abbas, Muzafarghar, Bahawalpur, Bahwalngar and Lahore and in many their other cities,” he maintained.

“We hope we grow further more as we progress. GIR programme is running under ‘Asia Rugby Asia One million project’ that we in Asia try to reach one million boys and girls for rugby,” he said.