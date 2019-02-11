German envoy appreciates Pakistan’s improved security situation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including regional peace and stability were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations press release said.

The visiting dignitary appreciated improved security situation in Pakistan, which will provide conducive environment for enhancement of economic activities in the country.