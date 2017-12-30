General (Retd) Khalid Shamim and his friend pass away in road accident

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):The 14th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General ® Khalid Shamim and his friend passed away on Saturday in a fatal road accident near Chakri on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway.

The accident occurred near Chakri Interchange on the route to Lahore as General’s Land Cruiser toppled over after one of its tyres blew out. Motorway Police said the driver had been speeding and it appears that he lost control of the vehicle.

His close friend Muhammad Zubiar accompanying him also passed away while his son Muhammad Umer and driver Muhammad Basheer are reportedly to be safe. The injured were admitted to CMH Rawalpindi and their treatment was underway.

Gen Khalid Shamim had retired as a four-star general. Over his distinguished career, he held various command, staff and instructional appointments.