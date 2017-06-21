Gen (R) Raheel issued NOC as per rules: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): In response to a media query, the
Foreign Office spokesperson Wednesday clarified that Sartaj Aziz had
said that the government issued no-objection certificate (NOC) to
General (Retd) Raheel Sharif in accordance with the rules.
He said the statement at the in-camera session, attributed to
Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz, before the Foreign Affairs
Committee of the Senate was a misquotation.
However, the policy regarding Pakistan’s participation in
different activities of the alliance will be decided by the government
after the TORs (terms of reference) have been finalized and in
consultation with the parliament, Sartaj had informed.
