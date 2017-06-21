Gen (R) Raheel issued NOC as per rules: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): In response to a media query, the

Foreign Office spokesperson Wednesday clarified that Sartaj Aziz had

said that the government issued no-objection certificate (NOC) to

General (Retd) Raheel Sharif in accordance with the rules.

He said the statement at the in-camera session, attributed to

Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz, before the Foreign Affairs

Committee of the Senate was a misquotation.

However, the policy regarding Pakistan’s participation in

different activities of the alliance will be decided by the government

after the TORs (terms of reference) have been finalized and in

consultation with the parliament, Sartaj had informed.