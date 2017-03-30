Gas connections provided without discrimination: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, March 30 (APP): Minister for Petroleum and
Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said the
gas connections were provided to the consumers without
any discrimination.
Talking to a news channel, the minister said Sui Northern
Gas and Sui Southern Gas Companies were responsible to implement
the new gas schemes in the country.
He said the government only gives directions to the
companies to implement the new gas schemes in those areas where
gas facility was direly needed.
Shahid Khaqan said the gas companies started new schemes of
worth Rs.18 billion in Balochistan areas.
Replying to a question, he said there was no ban in Sindh
regarding gas connections.
