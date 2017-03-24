France welcomes Climate Change Act

ISLAMABAD, March 24 (APP): The Embassy of France in Pakistan warmly

welcomed the adoption of the Climate Change Act, which has been recently passed by both the houses of Parliament, Pakistan thus becoming the fifth country in the world to adopt a specific legislation on climate change.

According to a statement, issued here Friday, the French Embassy

extended its congratulations to the government of Pakistan for this

much needed legislation, which will provide a framework for tackling

the impacts of climate change and for strengthening Pakistan’s climate resilience and adaptation.

It wishes to thank particularly the Ministry of Climate Change, the

Minister, Zahid Hamid and his whole team, all local and international partners and NGO’s for their precious contribution and cooperation for

the success of COP21 and for its implementation, it said.

The Embassy of France reassured its complete support in this domain,

and, the statement said it would stay committed, with new projects on

green energy in Pakistan being developed by the French Agency for Development in 2017.