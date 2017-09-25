Four wanted terrorists killed in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, Sep 25 (APP): Four wanted terrorists, belonging

to Baloch Republican Army (BRA) and United Baloch Army (UBA) were

killed on Monday during the operations conducted by Frontier

Corps (FC) Balochistan in various parts of the province.

During these operations the FC also recovered LMGs,

SMGs, rifles, pistols, improvised explosive devices (IEDs),

16 kg explosives, hand grenades, rockets, mortar shell and 15,032

rounds of mixed caliber ammunition, said a statement issued here

by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The terrorists, who were killed during the operations,

include Thango and Keleri of BRA from Chabdar, Dera Bugti.

They were involved in abduction of civilians and attack on

law enforcement agencies.

While two other terrorists Muhammad Khan and Jalal Deen of UBA

of Kut Mundai, Sibbi were involved in railway line blasts, planting

improvised explosive devices and destroying power lines.

Around 24 suspects including a would-be suicide bomber

Sami Ullah, belonging to banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) from

Dera Murad Jamali were also apprehended.

The raids were conducted as part of the

ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, launched by Pakistan Army in February, this year.