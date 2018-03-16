Four periodical reports presented in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP):Four periodical reports of various Standing Committees for the period July – December, 2017 were presented in the lower house of Parliament on Friday as required by rule 234-A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Defence, a

member of the Committee Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho presented the Periodical Report of the Committee for the period July – December, 2017.

Chairman Standing Committee on Planning, Development and

Reform Abdul Majeed Khan Khanan Khail presented the Periodical Report of the Committee for the period July – December, 2017.

On behalf of the Chairman Standing Committee on Federal

Education and Professional Training, a member of the Committee Lal Chand presented the Periodical Report of the Committee for the period July – December, 2017.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, a member of the Committee Lal Chand presented the Periodical Report of the Committee for the period July – December, 2017.