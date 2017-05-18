Four more hardcore terrorists executed

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Four more hardcore terrorists,

involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism,

including killing of innocent civilians, destruction of

communication and electricity infrastructure, destruction of

educational institutions, attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan and Law

Enforcement Agencies were executed on Wednesday.

These convicts tried by military courts were executed at a Jail of

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,said an ISPR press release.

The executed convicts included Muhammad Ibrahim S/O Maseen who

was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved

in killing of a civilian, destruction of a bridge and attacking

Armed Forces of Pakistan which resulted in death of civilians and a

soldier. He was also in possession of explosives. The convict

admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court and

was awarded death sentence.

The second convict was Rizwan Ullah S/O Taj Mir Khan who was

an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in

killing of a civilian, kidnapping WAPDA employee and attacking Armed

Forces of Pakistan which resulted in injuries to an officer and a

soldier. He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The

convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial

court. He was awarded death sentence.

The third convict Sardar Ali S/O Muhammad Akram Khan was also

an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in

attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan and destruction of educational

institution which resulted in injuries and death of soldiers. He was

also in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences

before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death

sentence.

Sher Muhammad Khan S/O Ahmed Khan,the fourth convict was also

an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. He was involved in

killing of a civilian and attacking Armed Forces of Pakistan which

resulted in death and injuries to soldiers.

He was also in possession of fire-arms and explosives. The

convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial

court and was awarded death sentence.