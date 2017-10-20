Forex reserves maintain a healthy level, no increase in debt liability: Finance Ministry

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Finance

Ministry spokesman said

Friday that country’s foreign exchange reserves continue to maintain a healthy

level while there was no increase in external debt liability of the country in

absolute terms.

Responding to a report: “Government

takes $450m loan to prop up sliding forex reserves”, carried by a section of the press,

spokesman of the Ministry of Finance clarified that commercial financing was

a normal activity and part of overall financing plan for the current fiscal

year.

Commercial

financing has been planned in terms of budgetary outlay for 2017-18 to bridge

resource gap and supplement external buffers, the spokesman added.

The spokesman further said that in absolute

terms there has been no increase in external debt liability of the country.

In 2013,

external debt to GDP ratio was 21.4%. In 2017, this ratio has decreased

to 20.6% showing a net decline of 80 basis points in the external

indebtedness of the country.

Indeed

external debt of the country was at a sustainable level and much lower than

many comparable economies like India, Sri Lanka, Egypt etc.

Similarly,

external debt servicing liability for this fiscal is $5.8 billion as against

last year’ s liability of $6.44 billion showing a decrease of 10% over the

previous year.

The

spokesman went on to say that Pakistan’s FX reserves continue to maintain a

healthy level, adding that this increase in reserves was driven by strong

improvements achieved in the first quarter of current fiscal year on account of

exports, remittances, FDI, official inflows and other private inflows.

Exports have

increased by 17.7%, remittances by 13.2%, during July-August 2017 as against

corresponding period last year.

FDI during

July-August 2017 stood at $458 million as compared to $180 million showing an

increase of 154.9% compared to corresponding period of last year.

With these

positive trends strengthening in coming months, the foreign exchange reserves

of the country will continue to be at a healthy level.