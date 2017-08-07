Forensic Science Lab to further improve NAB’s performance

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Chairman, National Accountability

Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Monday said Forensic Science

Lab (FSL) would help investigate corruption cases not only for

Bureau but also for other law enforcement agencies.

Using this facility, the Investigation Officers

(IOs)/Prosecutors, probing corruption cases, would produce better

and quick results.

The Chairman was addressing NAB officers after reviewing

progress of Forensic Science Lab.

He said the Forensic Science Lab (FSL) is established in

Islamabad with three sections i.e. Digital Forensics, Fingerprint

Forensics and Questioned Documents.

Establishment of Forensic Lab will help in retrieving of

documents from electronic devices like Cell Phones, Computers,

iPads and networks and its preservation, to determine authorship of

questioned hand writing, identity questioned typescripts and printed

documents, to detect forgeries in questioned documents, to determine

interpolation, additions or overwriting and substitution of papers,

and to work on Questioned Fingerprints for comparison and/or

identification purposes.

He said US Embassy has recently provided a Video Spectral

Comparator 8000, state-of-the-art forensics document analyzer that

will assist the NAB with identifying fraudulent documents, including

travel and identity documents, banknotes, checks, and official

letters.

Qamar Zaman said the VSC 8000 is the first-of-its-kind in

Pakistan.

Enumerating the achievements and initiatives, the Chairman

said the NAB is striving to rid nation of corruption and corrupt

practices by adopting zero tolerance policy. He said a

concept of Combined Investigation Team (CIT) has been introduced as

investigation officers and prosecution are working as a team to

ensure transparency and unbiased investigations.

He said corruption is a plague that has a wide range of

corrosive effects on societies. Historically, it is evident that

only those nations have developed and remained successful which have

rooted out menace of corruption.

“In a similar manner, if we in Pakistan want to become a

developed nation it can only be possible if we uproot corruption

from our society and show zero tolerance against corruption,” he

added.

He said NAB is trying to create awareness among the people

about effects of corruption. It is encouraging that for the first

time anti corruption has been made a part of development agenda in

the context of governance.

“Our experience at fighting corruption has led us to understand

that enforcement alone cannot be cure to corruption. It requires a

coordinated and a concerted effort with a three pronged strategy of

Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement,” he said.