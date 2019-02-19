Foreign Secretary meets German, Belgian envoys; apprises them on grave HR situation in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua met German Ambassador Martin Kobler here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.She apprised the Ambassador on the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and the overall security situation in the region, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said in a Tweet posted on his twitter handle.

Separately, the Foreign Secretary also met Belgian Ambassador Frédéric Verheyden at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.