Foreign Minister of Japan Taro Kono to visit Pakistan from January 3rd

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Taro Kono, will visit the Islamic Republic of Pakistan form January 3rd to 4th in 2018.

This is the first visit of a Japanese Foreign Minister to Pakistan since 2009, said a message received here from embassy of Japan.

During his stay in Pakistan, Foreign Minister Taro Kono will meet his counterpart Khawaja Muhammad Asif and others high dignitaries of Pakistan to discuss the various matters of bilateral relations as well as regional and international.

The Government of Japan is of the view that Pakistan plays an important role for peace and prosperity of the region and that coordination and cooperation between two countries should be further promoted with this in mind.

This visit is expected to reconfirm and strengthen the bilateral traditionally friendly relationships between Japan and Pakistan.