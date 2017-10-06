Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif meets US NSALt.Gen. H.R. McMaster

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has met

the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Lt. General McMaster at the White House.

According to a message recieved here Friday from Washington DC, the two

leaders discussed the bilateral relationship as well as ways in which the two countries could promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

They also discussed regional situation particularly Afghanistan. The

Foreign Minister briefed NSA about Pakistan’s perspective on the US strategy.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif stressed the importance that Pakistan

attaches to peace in Afghanistan and emphasized the need to work together for regional peace and stability.