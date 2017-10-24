KARACHI, Oct 24 (APP):KARACHI, Oct 24 (APP): The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS USDOLLAR 1.5549
24.10.2017
CONVERSION RATES FOR 24TH OCTOBER 2017 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE OCTOBER 26, 2017.
USD
105.4319
GBP
138.9171
EUR
123.8509
JPY
0.9258
Foreign exchange rates
