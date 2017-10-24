Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Oct 24 (APP):KARACHI, Oct 24 (APP): The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS USDOLLAR 1.5549

24.10.2017

CONVERSION RATES FOR 24TH OCTOBER 2017 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE OCTOBER 26, 2017.

USD

105.4319

GBP

138.9171

EUR

123.8509

JPY

0.9258