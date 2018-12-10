KARACHI, Dec 10 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME — RATES
BAY BID
MAXIMUM RATES
FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
R A T E S
U.S. DOLLARS
VALUE 10-12-18
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 2.5171% PA
3.2671% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 2.6391% PA
3.3891% PA
For 12 months
2.8619% PA
3.7369% PA
For 2 Years
2.8619% PA
4.2369% PA
For 3 Years
2.8619% PA
4.4869% PA
For 4 years
2.8619% PA
4.7369% PA
For 5 years
2.8619% PA
4.8619% PA
POUND STERLING
VALUE 10-12-18
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.6517% PA
1.4017% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months
0.7708% PA
1.5208% PA
For 12 Months
0.9076% PA
1.7826% PA
For 2 Years
0.9076% PA
2.2826% PA
For 3 Years
0.9076% PA
2.5326% PA
For 4 years
0.9076% PA
2.7826% PA
For 5 years
0.9076% PA
2.9076% PA
EURO
VALUE 10-12-18
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months
0.1031% PA
0.8531% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months
0.0760% PA
0.8260% PA
For 12 Months
-0.0356% PA
0.8394% PA
For 2 Years
-0.0356% PA
1.3394% PA
For 3 Years
-0.0356% PA
1.5894% PA
For 4 years
-0.0356% PA
1.8394% PA
For 5 years
-0.0356% PA
1.9644% PA
JAPANESE YEN
VALUE 10-12-18
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months
-0.1308% PA
0.6192% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months
-0.2362% PA
0.5138% PA
For 12 Months
-0.1467% PA
0.7283% PA
For 2 Years
-0.1467% PA
1.2283% PA
For 3 Years
-0.1467% PA
1.4783% PA
For 4 Years
-0.1467% PA
1.7283% PA
For 5 years
-0.1467% PA
1.8533% PA
Foreign Currency Account Scheme
