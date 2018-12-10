Foreign Currency Account Scheme

KARACHI, Dec 10 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME — RATES

BAY BID

MAXIMUM RATES

FOR PAYMENT OF

INTEREST BY

ETHERIZED

DEALERS

R A T E S

U.S. DOLLARS

VALUE 10-12-18

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.5171% PA

3.2671% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 2.6391% PA

3.3891% PA

For 12 months

2.8619% PA

3.7369% PA

For 2 Years

2.8619% PA

4.2369% PA

For 3 Years

2.8619% PA

4.4869% PA

For 4 years

2.8619% PA

4.7369% PA

For 5 years

2.8619% PA

4.8619% PA

POUND STERLING

VALUE 10-12-18

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.6517% PA

1.4017% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months

0.7708% PA

1.5208% PA

For 12 Months

0.9076% PA

1.7826% PA

For 2 Years

0.9076% PA

2.2826% PA

For 3 Years

0.9076% PA

2.5326% PA

For 4 years

0.9076% PA

2.7826% PA

For 5 years

0.9076% PA

2.9076% PA

EURO

VALUE 10-12-18

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months

0.1031% PA

0.8531% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months

0.0760% PA

0.8260% PA

For 12 Months

-0.0356% PA

0.8394% PA

For 2 Years

-0.0356% PA

1.3394% PA

For 3 Years

-0.0356% PA

1.5894% PA

For 4 years

-0.0356% PA

1.8394% PA

For 5 years

-0.0356% PA

1.9644% PA

JAPANESE YEN

VALUE 10-12-18

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months

-0.1308% PA

0.6192% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months

-0.2362% PA

0.5138% PA

For 12 Months

-0.1467% PA

0.7283% PA

For 2 Years

-0.1467% PA

1.2283% PA

For 3 Years

-0.1467% PA

1.4783% PA

For 4 Years

-0.1467% PA

1.7283% PA

For 5 years

-0.1467% PA

1.8533% PA