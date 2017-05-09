Folk singer Laila Jutti to perform in Peshawar tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Renowned Punjabi folk singer Laila Jutti will perform in Peshawar on Wednesday at culture show.

An official of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) told APP that Laila Jutti will present famous songs of Punjab and also Pashtu song in the show.

Other folk singers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also perform in the cultural show.

Talking to APP, folk singer Laila Jutti said that this is her first visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and expressed hope that people would like Punjabi folk songs.

Jutti said she would also present Pasthu folk songs in the cultural show to entertain the audience.