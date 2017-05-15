First Orange Line Metro train rolls out

BEIJING, May 15 (APP): The first of 27 trains designed for Orange Line Metro in Lahore rolled off the production line in central China’s Hunan province on Monday.

The train with five coaches designed for the 25.58 km Orange Line Metro was being produced by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co Ltd, official source said here.

An energy-saving air-conditioning system suitable for the constant high summer temperature in Pakistan has been designed and installed in the train.

The design combines the national flower of Pakistan and the shape of the dome of the Badshahi Mosque while heat-resistant bogies increase durability, said an engineer of the company.

The train designed for maximum operational speed of around 80 km per hour will be delivered in July. The remaining 26 will be handed over to authorities by the end of the year.