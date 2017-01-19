Finance Minister to visit FPCCI, PSX on Friday

KARACHI, Jan 19 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance and

Economic Affairs Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar will visit Pakistan Stock

Exchange (PSX), and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Friday.

The Minister would attend the signing ceremony of share

purchase agreement of PSX with consortium of Chinese exchanges and local financial institutions. The consortium has purchased 40 percent of PSX shares.

Scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m, the ceremony would be attended by

large number of brokers, and local and Chinese investors besides PSX officials.

In the afternoon, the Federal Finance Minister would have a meeting

with FPCCI members at the Federation House to discuss the issues relating to trade, industries, investment and financing.

For this purpose, FPCCI has also invited proposals from its member

trade bodies for taking up in the meeting.

He has been invited by newly elected FPCCI President, Zubair F.

Tufail.