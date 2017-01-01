Film “Gone with the Wind” screened at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP): Mandwa Film Club Lok Virsa organized
screening of American epic, historical film “Gone with the Wind” in
connection with new year at Virsa Media Center.
A large number of people from twin cities of Islamabad and
Rawalpindi participated in the film screening.
Film ‘Gone with the Wind’ is ranked No. 2 on the greatest
films of USA. It was adapted from Margaret Mitchell’s 1936 novel. It
was produced by David O. Selznick of Selznick International Pictures
and directed by Victor Fleming. Set in the American South against
the backdrop of the American Civil War and Reconstruction era.
The film tells the story of Scarlett O’Hara, the strong-willed
daughter of a Georgia plantation owner, from her romantic pursuit of
Ashley Wilkes, who is married to his cousin, Melanie Hamilton, to
her marriage to Rhett Butler.
The leading roles are portrayed by Vivien Leigh (Scarlett),
Clark Gable (Rhett), Leslie Howard (Ashley), and Olivia de Havilland
(Melanie).
The casting was widely praised and many reviewers found
“Leigh” especially suited to her role as Scarlett.
