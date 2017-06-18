LAHORE, June 18 (APP): Senior film directors– Hassan Askari,
Daood Butt, Iqbal Kashmiri, Tariq Roomi and writter Kamal Pasha
have appreciated Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for declaring
film industry as an industry in the federal budget 2017-18.
Talking to APP here Sunday, they said that it was an old
demand of film producers, directors and other people related
film industry to seek it status as industry at official
level, which has been fullfilled.
They also hailed prime minister for announcing the establishment
of national film academy at Islamabad.
Film directors appereciate PM for supporting film industry
LAHORE, June 18 (APP): Senior film directors– Hassan Askari,