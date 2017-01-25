Film director Pervaiz Raza passes away

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Renowned film director Pervaiz Rana died of heart attack in the wee hours of Wednesday in Lahore.

According to the private news channel, Pervaiz Rana had been suffering from heat problem for last four years. Rana had heart attack yesterday and he has been admitted in a private hospital in Lahore.

Rana was born on February 03, 1951.

His funeral prayer would be offered after Asr prayer in Bahria Town ground today.

Rana had produced above 200 films and introduced many faces in the film industry.