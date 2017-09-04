FIH appoints Delf as Director Marketing, Communications

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP): The International Hockey Federation
(FIH) Monday appointed German Hockey Federation’s (DHB) former
Vice-President Delf Ness as Marketing and Communications Director.
Delf will take up the newly created position in the FIH
Headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland in October 2017 and will
be responsible for leading the sport’s marketing, digital and
communications strategies going forward, according to a press
release issued here.
In addition to relinquishing his voluntary position with
the DHB, where he was responsible for marketing, communication
and events, he also leaves his consultancy role with stilwerk
(stilwerk.com) where he was part of the Management Board.
After spending his youth in Germany, Delf travelled to
the US to undertake his university studies. There he earned a
Bachelors degree in Fine Arts – Film/TV at the University of
Arizona in Tucson before heading to Boston to study a Masters
of Science in Television Economics.
Delf then became a Managing Partner at 1picture, where his
role involved consulting and implementation of visual communication
at venues and major events, with clients including Juventus FC,
Munich’s Allianz Arena and BMW amongst others.
As a former German junior hockey internationalist, Delf has
remained active in the sport. In addition to his role as Vice-
President of the DHB he has also undertaken coaching at various age
levels. Such work inspired him to establish the Alster Grootbos
Hockey Project in South Africa which sees volunteers teach over 300
children from different townships at three locations in Gansbaai.
Speaking of the appointment, FIH CEO Jason McCracken said Delf
brings significant experience and a passion for hockey which will
have a positive impact on our leadership team.
“His professional knowledge and skills will be crucial to
progressing the development of our 10-year Hockey Revolution
strategy as we now move to implement the Hockey Pro League and all
our other new and exciting initiatives,” he said.
