Federal Sports Minister felicitates Pak team on title victory

LAHORE, June 19 (APP): Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination,

Mian Riaz Husain Pirzada and Secretary IPC, Amjad Ali Khan have congratulated Pakistan Cricket Team and the whole nation on

the historic win over arch rival India in the final of ICC Champion Trophy in London.

It is Pakistan’s second major tournament after the cricket world cup 1992

and the whole team and its management deserve praise for bringing laurels for the country, they said in a statement here on Monday.

“This success provided big happiness to the nation and the game

of cricket always unites the whole nation”, they said.

They also congratulated Shaharyar M Khan, Chairman PCB, Najam Sethi,

Chairman PSL on Pak team’s title victory in an elite cricket event.”The team played very well and deserved to be called ‘champions’ and this success will remain in the memories for a very long time”,they added.

Meanwhile,Director General Pakistan Sports Board, Khyal Zad Gul

has also greeted Pakistan team on its outstanding performance for wining the Champions trophy title beating India in the final with a big margin.