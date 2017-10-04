Federal capital to have first women university

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Capital Administration and Development

Division (CADD) has initiated the process of establishment of

university for women in the federal capital in collaboration with

the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Minister of State for CADD, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry held a

meeting in this regard on Wednesday with Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar

Ahmad and discussed the administrative and legal issues pertaining

to the establishment of University.

The minister also directed the authorities to make charter of

the university and a road map for the completion of project.

Initially, the university will start educational activities in

F-7/2 College, which will be shifted to a purpose built campus.

Dr Mukhtar told the minister that funds for the university are

available with HEC and will be transferred to the university after

the approval of its charter and appointment of Vice Chancellor.

The minister said that the ministry will complete all the

legal requirements for the formation of university for women as soon

as possible and cabinet.

He added the Ministry of Law and Parliament will be taken into

confidence in this regard.