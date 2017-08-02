Federal cabinet to take oath within two days: PM

MURREE, Aug 2 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Wednesday said the consultations over formation of federal
cabinet were in progress and the cabinet members would take
oath within two days.
Talking to media here, after holding consultations with
the PML-N top hierarchy, the Prime Minister said allocation
of portfolios to the federal cabinet members would be
done once the consultation process was over.
To a question he said, PML-N leadership also discussed
the party’s affairs and the upcoming by-election in NA-120.
He expressed the confidence that the people would get
the PML-N candidate elected with heavy mandate. The people
would massively support the PML-N on other political phases as
well.
Replying to another query, he said former prime minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif congratulated the PML-N parliamentary
body for the continuity of democracy and the system with heavy
mandate.
Nawaz Sharif desired that the policies of PML-N
government should continue including those on China Pakistan
Economic Corridor, energy, motorway, dams, investment and other
development projects, he added.
The Prime Minister said Nawaz Sharif was of the view
that the work on these projects should be expedited, to show
the world that a prime minister could be changed but the
policies could not be altered.
