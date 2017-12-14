FC Balochistan recover explosives, ammunition

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) near Dera Bugti and recovered explosives, prepared improvised explosive devices (IEDs), detonators and ammunition, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with Counter Terrorism Department, Punjab Police and intelligence agencies conducted IBOs in Sargodha, Bhakar, DG Khan, Attock and Lahore and apprehended 19 terrorists and their facilitators. Illegal weapons and ammunition were also recovered during the IBO.

The IBOs were carried out as part of the ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.