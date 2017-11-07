FBR conducts workshop on filing of returns for FFC employees

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (APP):The Facilitation and Taxpayer Education (FATE) Wing of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Fauji Fertilizer Company (FCC) Tuesday held an extensive training-cum-facilitation workshop for the FCC employees keen to file their Income Tax returns.

A two-member FBR team led by Shakeel Ahmad Kasana, Commissioner

Large Taxpayer Unit (LTU) Islamabad visited the FCC Headquarters in Rawalpindi

and conducted the workshop aimed at explaining the advantages and procedures of

filing Income Tax return and becoming part of the Active Taxpayer Lists (ATL).

Over 100 senior officers of the company attended the session, according to press statement issued by FBR here.

The training workshop was conducted following a meeting earlier on between Member FATE FBR

Ms Nausheen Javaid Amjad and FCC’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Lt-Gen

Shafqaat Ahmed (retd) as part of FBR’s outreach programme for creating

awareness and understanding of tax obligations about filing of Income Tax

returns.

As part of the programme, FBR has contacted over 50 large corporations, financial institutions and companies during the last few weeks to explain to the management of these companies the advantages of filing Income Tax returns by their employees.

In a detailed presentation today, Shakeel Ahmad Kasana who was assisted by Sharique Tanveer, Deputy Commissioner Regional Tax Office (RTO) Islamabad, explained in depth the tax obligations for the salaried persons drawing taxable income, advantages of filing tax returns and the method

and procedure of e-filing.