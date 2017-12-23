“Father of the Nation” portrait competition held

RAWALPINDI, Dec 23 (APP):In connection with Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary celebrations, a portrait competition

titled “Quaid-e-Azam; Father of the Nation” was held here at Rawalpindi Arts Council(RAC) on Saturday.

Member Punjab Assembly Zeb un Nisa Awan was the chief guest.Young artists including students from different

educational institutions participated in the competition.

Addressing on the occasion, Zeb un Nisa Awan called for renewing the pledge to follow Quaid’s guiding principle

of unity, faith and discipline, thus promoting prosperity, peace and harmony and consolidating democratic process in

the country.

“The youth has an inevitable role in the progress and development of the society. They are the ones who have

to find solutions to the national problems. It’s the responsibility of all of us to provide them adequate opportunities

and boost their innovation and mental skills in order to make them vital tools for nation’s progress,” Director RAC

Waqar Ahmed said in his welcome address.

In the competition Hajra Waheed won first, Qazi Aqib secured second, Farrukh Jamil got third while Wahaj Ahmed

remained fourth. All participants were awarded participation certificates also.