“Father of the Nation” portrait competition held

RAWALPINDI, Dec 23 (APP):In connection with Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary celebrations, a portrait competition
titled “Quaid-e-Azam; Father of the Nation” was held here at Rawalpindi Arts Council(RAC) on Saturday.
Member Punjab Assembly Zeb un Nisa Awan was the chief guest.Young artists including students from different
educational institutions participated in the competition.
Addressing on the occasion, Zeb un Nisa Awan called for renewing the pledge to follow Quaid’s guiding principle
of unity, faith and discipline, thus promoting prosperity, peace and harmony and consolidating democratic process in
the country.
“The youth has an inevitable role in the progress and development of the society. They are the ones who have
to find solutions to the national problems. It’s the responsibility of all of us to provide them adequate opportunities
and boost their innovation and mental skills in order to make them vital tools for nation’s progress,” Director RAC
Waqar Ahmed said in his welcome address.
In the competition Hajra Waheed won first, Qazi Aqib secured second, Farrukh Jamil got third while Wahaj Ahmed
remained fourth. All participants were awarded participation certificates also.
