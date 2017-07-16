Farhan upsets Karim, Pakistan lose squash series to Egypt

ISLAMABAD, July 16 (APP): Pakistan and Egypt squash series saw

a major upset on Sunday when Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob beat World

No. 2 Karim Abdel Gawad here at Mushaf Complex.

In the second match of the day, Farhan beat Karim by 17/15,

6/11, 11/5, 11/5 while in the first match Pakistan’s took down

Egypt’s Aboulghar by 11/3, 11/2, 11/8.

However, Pakistan lost squash series to Egypt by 2-3 as on

Saturday Pakistan lost all three matches to the Egyptians.

It may be mentioned here that on Saturday, in the first match

Egypt’s Zahed Mohamed beat Pakistan’s Waqar Mehboob by 11/9, 11/9,

11/8, while Egypt’s Omar Mossad beat Pakistan’s Ahsan Ayaz in the

second match of the day by 11/8, 11/7, 12/10. In the third and last

match Egypt’s Mazen Hesham beat Pakistan’s Farhan Zaman by 11/6,

9/11, 11/9, 11/7.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) who was

chief guest at the closing ceremony of the mega event awarded

trophies to winners and runners-up of the tournament.

Senior Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation, Air Marshal Shahid

Akhtar Alvi, Former Squash Legends Qamar Zaman, Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan and Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada also witnessed the series.