Farhan beat younger brother Waqar to win National Senior Squash title

PESHAWAR, Jan 29 (APP): World No.66 Farhan Mehmoob defeated

his younger brother in the final of the National Senior Squash

Championship organized by KP Squash Association here at PAF Hashim

Khan Squash Complex on Sunday.

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Athar Shams, Commanding Officer Northern Air Command, was the chief guest on this occasion who witnessed the thrilling all family affair final between Farhan Mehboob and his younger brother Waqar Mehboob.

Waqar’s ranking has continued to slump and he currently lies at the 168 place” well below his career-best of 67 in 2009, gave tough resistance to his elder brother Farhan Mehboob in the straight sets final.

Both Farhan and Waqar played well and some good nick, drops and forceful smashes were also witnessed. Lefty Farhan, who is peak form now a day although faced denting task against his young rival yet he dominated the proceedings with his calculation game.

Farhan Mehboob made little mistakes as against Waqar who hit the tin,

four times in the first set, won by Farhan at 11-7. The set was twice tied at 4-4 and 7-all before Farhan hit a nice winner nick to win the set.

Waqar got a lead of 0-4 in the set but Farhan came from behind and tied the tally 4-all again Waqar took the lead and raced up to 4-7 but his time too Farhan tied the tally 7-7. After 7-7, Farhan did not look behind and raced to victory.

It was in the second set when Farhan conceded six points to one (1-6)

when Waqar got a sure lead but he played with patience and did not make much mistakes by leveling the tally 6-6 and then 8-8 before winning the set at 11-8.

It was a different story in the third set led by Farhan at 6-1 but this

time Waqar tied the tally 6-6 with his classic drops and smashes and received thundering applauses from the sitting spectators. Waqar has a class in his drops and nicks but Farhan did not let him to win the decisive set and finished it 11-9 before leveling the set at 9-9.

Very calm and cool Farhan marched into victory. With this victory, he

recorded fourth consecutive victory, three of the international events organized inland by Pakistan Squash Federation. “I am working hard on my fitness and eager to improve my overall ranking, Farhan Mehboob told APP in a post final talk.

Farhan reached a career-high World Ranking of World No. 16 in May 2009, wants to enter into world top 10 ranking club. “I am going to play tournament in US Circuit, which carries a purse money of 100 thousand US dollars, “Farhan disclosed when asked about next assignment.

Playing side-by-side against top ranking players would certainly help me

out to joint top 10 world ranking club, he added. Waqar is a good player and strong rival but lack of consistency in his practice and hard work he slumped to 168 world ranking. He should have work hard if wanted to improve his ranking, Farhan remarked about his younger brother Waqar.

At the end, the chief guest Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Athar Shams gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up. A total of 32 players took part in the Championship.