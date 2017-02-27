Farewell call by Myanmar Ambassador Win Naing on Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Ambassador of Myanmar, Win Naing paid a farewell call on the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi here Monday.

According to a foreign office statement, the Special Assistant appreciated the positive contribution of Ambassador Naing to the development of Pakistan-Myanmar relations.

He underscored the need to further develop the relations between the two countries given their potential. These diplomatic relations are one of the oldest relations for Pakistan dating back to 1947. Ambassador Win Naing highlighted democratic transition in his country and the progress made since then.

Special Assistant wished Naing success in his future assignments and stated that he was looking forward to work with his successor for further broadening of Pakistan-Myanmar relations.