ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that Expo 2020 to be held in Dubai would provide an ideal platform to introduce Pakistani products and highlight the country’s potential in tourism at regional and international level.

In a meeting with the members of the Expo 2020 Theme Committee at Governor House in Karachi, the prime minister called for taking full advantage of the event, a PM Office statement said.

The meeting was attended by Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Secretary Trade Development Authority (TDAP) Saleh Farooqui, Director General TDAP Syed Rafi Bashir Shah and other members of the committee.

The meeting apprised the prime minister about the preparations and coordination among different sectors for Expo 2020 to be held in Dubai and participated by around 190 countries.

The prime minister viewed that Allah Almighty had bestowed numerous blessings and potential on Pakistan. Besides its products in traditional and non-traditional sectors of the economy, the country had immense potential in tourism. However, there was a need to internationally highlight Pakistan’s potential and expertise in multiple sectors, he stressed.