Exhibition ‘Two Wings to Fly, Not One” starts at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP): Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with a Project of Foundation Art Divvy had organized an exhibition titled “Two Wings to Fly, Not One” by Aisha Khalid and Imran Qureshi.

The exhibition would continue till May 31, 2017 at National Art Gallery (NAG) of PNCA.

Imran Qureshi is known for his beautifully crafted paintings which portray a delicate repetition of decorative motifs and figurative elements.

Influenced by the Mugal heritage of miniature paintings, Qureshi has evolved his own personal conography which suffuse his paintings and more recently his site-specific installations.

Imran Qureshi, born in 1972, lives and works in Lahore.