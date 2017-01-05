Exhibition “The legendary book” at Chughtai Home

LAHORE,Jan 5 (APP)-An exhibition titled “The Legendary Book”

will begin here at the premises of Chughtai Art Home,Garden Town

from January 17.

This exhibition would include art works,’naqashi’,designs,

calligraphies–all related to the book Amal-e-Chughtail (Iqbalian

themes) by M.A Rehman Chughtai national artist of Pakistan,

and modern master painter of Muslim civilization.The exhibition

is being held to mark 42nd death anniversary of the artist,stated the organisers.