EU’s chief election observer to visit Karachi, Lahore on July 18-20

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):The Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to Pakistan Michael Gahler is due to visit Karachi and Lahore between July 18 and 20 to observe the election process, a statement from EU Pakistan said on Tuesday.

Michael Gahler, who is the Member of the European Parliament from Germany, will meet the district Election Commissioners, candidates of political parties, civil society representatives and members of media.

The teams of EU long-term observers are arriving in Karachi and Lahore today (Tuesday) and will start observing the election process in different constituencies of both cities.

The teams will report their observations back to the core team in Islamabad for an impartial assessment of the electoral process.

The mission has deputed election observers in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Islamabad, however, the mission is not observing in Balochistan for the time being.

Michael Gahler will later hold meetings with election officials and political parties in Islamabad and Rawalpindi few days prior to polling day on July 25.