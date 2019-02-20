England’s Laurie Evans wants memorable Pakistan tour for PSL

LAHORE, Feb 20 (APP):Multan Sultan’s new recruit England’s Laurie Evans looks forward to a memorable tour of Pakistan once the matches of the HBL PSL 2019 shift to the country, trusting the security arrangements made for the teams.

Evans, 31, hit a polished 49 in Multan’s narrow seven-run defeat against Karachi Kings on his HBL PSL debut before managing 15 in his team’s win over Lahore Qalandars.

Evans said on Wednesday that it will be exciting to tour Pakistan when the league shifts there for the last eight matches, including the March 17 final in Karachi.